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Six Bengaluru tourists hurt in Srinagar hotel lift mishap

Officials said the lift is believed to have developed a technical fault, though the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap remains unclear.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruJammu and KashmirSrinagar

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