<p>Srinagar: Six tourists from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>were injured after a lift reportedly malfunctioned at a hotel in the Hyderpora area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar </a>on Friday, officials said, triggering fresh concerns over safety standards in the Valley’s fast-expanding hospitality sector.</p><p>The incident occurred while the tourists were using the lift at the hotel where they were staying. Officials said the lift is believed to have developed a technical fault, though the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap remains unclear.</p><p>All six injured were shifted to nearby Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla, where doctors said they had sustained injuries to their legs and lower body.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 tourist spots, signaling revival of travel sector.<p>Medical authorities confirmed that all patients are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment.</p><p>The injured have been identified as Venkatesh (65), son of Muni Thimmaiah; D Mangula (54), wife of R L Murthy; Kushalla (18), daughter of Jayaram; Pankaja (16); Venkatalakshmamma (60), wife of Chinnya; and Sowbhagya (60), wife of Venkatesh. All are residents of Bengaluru and were visiting Kashmir as part of a tour.</p><p>Officials said no formal statement has been issued by the hotel management so far. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the cause of the malfunction and whether mandatory safety and maintenance protocols were followed.</p><p>The incident comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a steady increase in tourist arrivals, with hotels across Srinagar and other destinations operating nearly 60 per cent occupancy levels after last year’s slump post Pahalgam terror attack.</p><p>While tourism stakeholders have welcomed the revival of the sector, the mishap has brought into focus the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations, particularly in older or rapidly upgraded hospitality establishments.</p><p>Experts say routine inspection of critical infrastructure such as lifts, fire safety systems and electrical fittings is essential to prevent such incidents, especially during peak tourist season.</p>