<p>Bengaluru: A six-month-old male infant lost part of its left-hand pinky finger in a suspected case of medical negligence at a private hospital in eastern Bengaluru's Indiranagar on February 24, officials said.</p><p>Based on a complaint from the baby's father, police have registered a case against the Chinmaya Mission Hospital authorities, an unidentified doctor and a nurse named Anitha.</p><p>The baby was admitted to the hospital for treatment on February 19 after suffering from high fever and cold. The treatment continued until February 24.</p><p>Around 3 pm that day, after doctors decided to discharge the baby, the nurse cut the pinky finger on the baby's left hand while removing the dressing for the drip. They baby was then taken to the emergency room where the wound was dressed, the father told the police.</p><p>"We were told it was not a big wound and it would heal by itself," he stated, as per the FIR.</p><p>Indiranagar police have opened a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 125(b) (acts that endanger human life or personal safety through rash or negligent behaviour) and launched an investigation.</p>