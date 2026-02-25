Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Infant loses part of finger while undergoing treatment at Bengaluru hospital, case filed

Around 3 pm that day, after doctors decided to discharge the baby, the nurse cut the pinky finger on the baby's left hand while removing the dressing for the drip.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 14:46 IST
Bengaluru newsIndiranagarMedical Negligencenewborn

Follow us on :

Follow Us