Six policemen suspended over security lapse after gelatin sticks were found during PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit

<p>Bengaluru: Six policemen were placed under suspension pending inquiry after gelatin sticks were recently found on the outskirts of Bengaluru during Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> scheduled visit. </p><p>Following orders by R Srinivas Gowda, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South District, a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI), and four constables were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.</p><p>The incident occurred on May 10 when two gelatin sticks, six incense sticks, a matchbox, cellophane tapes, a battery pack, wires and what appeared to be a circuit board were found 20 feet from a mud road adjacent to the forest area close to Kanakapura Road.</p>.Sentenced to life imprisonment, convict walks out of Bengaluru jail using fake Supreme Court orders. <p>The prime minister was in the city to participate in the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The explosives were found nearly one-and-a-half hours ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.</p><p>The Kaggalipura police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru South district</a> registered an FIR under Section 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 9B (punishment for certain offences) of the Explosive Act.</p><p>Police are yet to make any arrests in the case or trace the source of the explosives. A team from the premier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency </a>(NIA) also arrived from Delhi to assist in the probe, but to no avail. </p>