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Six policemen suspended over security lapse after gelatin sticks were found during PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case or trace the source of the explosives.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 14:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiGelatin Sticks

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