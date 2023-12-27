Six things to do in B’luru over the New Year weekend

There are multiple unique ways to bring in the new year that don’t involve partying or heavy drinking. If you aren’t a fan of pub hopping and being stuck in traffic in the process, here are some offbeat activities for the forthcoming holiday weekend.
Head to the circus
Currently, Bengaluru is hosting two popular circus troupes — Rambo Circus and Gemini Circus. The Pune-based Rambo Circus is on at the St John’s Auditorium until January 2. They have three shows lined up every day, at 1.30 pm, 4.30 pm, and 7.30 pm. Each show is about 80-minutes long and will feature acts like roller skating, ladder balance, German wheel and contortion. Tickets start at Rs 500 and are available online.
With over 50 international artistes, Gemini Circus is in town until the end of January. They are also performing three shows everyday, near the Allasandra flyover in Yelahanka. Tickets start at Rs 150 and are available at the venue.
Staycation at a farm
The Lilac Farm, a rustic farm stay in Somashettihalli, has introduced a special two-night package for the New Year weekend. Located two hours away from the Central Business District, the vegan farm is home to numerous rescued animals and also regularly hosts activities like rain dance, stargazing and mud volleyball. As a part of the staycation, they will also organise an outdoor movie night, live music and karaoke. Barbeque and wood-fired pizza stations are also expected. The space is pet-friendly and alcohol is prohibited on the premises.
For details, visit @the.lilac.farm on Instagram or call 89512 67963.
Breakfast walk
Begin the new year by exploring old Bengaluru localities and enjoy some hot filter coffee and masala dose from legendary darshinis. If you’re in Malleswaram, some of the popular breakfast spots are Shri Sagar-CTR, Veena Stores, and Raghavendra Stores. Taaza Thindi, Brahmins Tiffins and Coffee, Hotel Dwarka, Vidyarthi Bhavan, and By 2 Coffee are some of the eateries you can hit up in the Jayanagar-Basavanagudi area.
Electric train to Nandi Hills
Enjoy a green commute to Nandi Hills via the newly launched electric train service. This initiative is part of the South Western Railway’s extension of the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains on the Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur route. At just Rs 40, you can board the train from either Bengaluru Cantonment or Yeshwanthpur. In addition to Nandi Hills, you can visit other heritage sites like the Devanahalli Fort and the
Bhoganandishwara Temple.
Visit a petting zoo
One can head to a petting zoo with their kids for an educational and fun outing. Two popular spots in the city — Prani-The Pet Sanctuary, and Enchanting Acres — are located near Kanakapura Road. They are home to a wide range of animals, from ponies to parakeets. Children will get to feed and interact with the animals.
For details about Prani, call 97420 84335 and for Enchanting Acres, call 98801 70889.
Rent a private movie theatre
One can unwind over a movie with close family and friends by hiring out a private theatre. Binge Club and Thinnai offer rental spaces where you can stream movies of your choice. Priced between Rs 1,150 and Rs 6,500, the rentals can be booked for 2 to 10 people. The theatres can also be decorated on request.
For details, visit @bookmythinnai and @bingeclub.in on Instagram.