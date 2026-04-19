Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Six towing vehicles deployed to clear illegal parking in Bengaluru South Corporation

The revenue will be shared between the traffic police and the corporation.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 01:27 IST
BengaluruTraffic fines

Follow us on :

Follow Us