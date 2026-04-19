<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation on Saturday deployed six towing vehicles to clear illegally parked and abandoned vehicles within its jurisdiction.</p>.It's official: Rs 650 for two-wheelers, Rs 1,000 for cars: GBA finalises towing charges.<p>Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh said all six vehicles will start hitting the roads from Monday. Officials said the towing vehicle operators will carry point-of-sale machines to collect fines digitally. The revenue will be shared between the traffic police and the corporation.</p>