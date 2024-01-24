Sixteen school bus drivers booked for drunk driving in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday booked 16 school bus drivers in a special drive against drunk driving.
Traffic police checked a total of 3,414 vehicles during the drive between 7 am and 9.30 am outside several schools and found that 16 drivers tested positive for alcohol through a breath analyser. Police have filed criminal cases against them and have sent their licences to respective regional transport offices (RTO) for suspension.
In the south, four out of 855 drivers were booked. Police looked at areas with schools that serve a large student population. Two cases were booked within the Bellandur traffic police station limits; Banashankari and Hulimavu stations registered one case each.
“We didn’t want to obstruct traffic so we went to schools after the children were dropped off and conducted tests on drivers who had parked there. Both private vehicles and school buses were checked randomly,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South).
D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka, said that school managements, parents and service providers are all equally at fault.
“It is important to check if the drivers were drinking and driving or had consumed alcohol the previous night,” he said.
He said that while most drivers are hired directly by the school, many run their vehicles illegally.
“Many vans and buses painted yellow are holding the registration papers from one school but serving several other institutions without their permission, putting safety and accountability at risk,” he said.