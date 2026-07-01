Slain physio had told cops she wanted to marry partner

<p>Bengaluru: A day after the mysterious death of 25-year-old physiotherapist Sai Surabhi at a homestay near Nandi Hills, investigators have found that she had earlier informed the police in writing that she wished to marry her partner, Sanjeeth Ali PP, 26, and was living with him of her own free will.</p>.<p>Police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Liquor and medicine strips were found at the scene.</p>.<p>Investigators said the probe has been affected as Surabhi’s mother, TR Geetha, has not provided a clear or consistent statement. The family, however, has alleged that Surabhi was killed by Ali.</p>.<p>Police also found that Geetha had filed a missing complaint at the Basavanagudi police station years ago after Surabhi left home. Later, Surabhi appeared before the police and submitted a written statement declaring she was a major, had chosen to marry Ali of her own will, and accused her mother of filing a false complaint.</p>.<p>The duo reportedly knew each other since college at a private institution in Kumaraswamy Layout and had been living together at Mango Garden Layout in Bikasipura.</p>.<p>Police said these findings indicate a longstanding consensual relationship, though all angles are being examined.</p>.<p>The post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital on Tuesday, after which the body was handed over to the family.</p>.<p>Ali, who allegedly consumed pills during the incident, remains unconscious and is in the ICU of a private hospital. His statement is awaited to reconstruct the sequence of events.</p>.<p>On Monday, Surabhi was found dead inside a homestay room, while Ali, a mechanical engineering graduate from Kerala's Kozhikode, was found unconscious. He had checked in on Saturday, and Surabhi later joined him without the knowledge of the homestay caretaker.</p>.<p>The Nandi Giridhama police have registered a case of suspected murder based on a complaint by Surabhi’s mother.</p>