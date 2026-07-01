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Slain physio had told cops she wanted to marry partner

Police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Liquor and medicine strips were found at the scene.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 23:03 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 23:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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