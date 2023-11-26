Sleek and majestic’: Buffalo beauties draw thousands to Bengaluru Kambala

Most of the crowd couldn’t access the seating area facing the tracks and chose to line up behind the barricades or switch to watching the exhilarating runs from the large LED screens propped up in the open area.

Rekha and Nagaraj, a married couple who co-own a medical store in Tumakuru, said that they made the trip down to Bengaluru to witness this for the first time. “There is a huge crowd along the barricades so it is difficult to see what is going on. We are hoping to somehow make it to the other side and grab a seat,” said Nagaraj.

Cultural programmes, including Yakshagana and music performances, continued on the other stage, grabbing eyeballs for the extravagance and upbeat music that had everyone cheer, clap and pull out their phones to capture a portion of it.

People moved in and out of stalls set up to display elements of Karavali and Tulu culture, with food, music and other cultural elements on display. Many children and families stopped to click pictures with the buffaloes and boys dressed up in ‘Huli vesha’ for Pilinalike (tiger dance).

Traffic impact

Traffic on Ballari Road moved slowly, almost bumper to bumper, between 5 to 8.30 pm due to multiple reasons, explained a traffic police officer managing traffic outside Palace Grounds.

"Normally, the weekend traffic is heavy. However, today, traffic has moved slowly because several weddings are being held at the Palace Grounds, besides the Kambala itself. However, traffic coming to Kambala wasn't as much of an issue because they park inside and exit onto Jayamahal Road,” he said.

A spillover effect was observed even on Jayamahal Road, Mehkri Circle and portions of Sankey Road near Cauvery Theatre Junction.