Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sleep fatigue on the rise as stress, screens & schedules disrupt rest

Lack of sleep has increased caffeine and nicotine dependency throughout the day and supplements at night to assist sleep. While these could be short-term solutions, long-term effects are fatal.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 21:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruScreentimestresssleep

Follow us on :

Follow Us