Sleep fatigue on the rise as stress, screens & schedules disrupt rest

<p>Bengaluru: Waking up in the morning, do you feel exhausted, tired and a little foggy despite a good night’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sleep">sleep</a>? You are not alone.</p>.<p>Long commutes, late-night screen exposures, working shifts, rising levels of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stress">stress</a> and irregular schedules are quietly fuelling sleep fatigue, leaving many drained throughout the day.</p>.<p>When it comes to sleep, experts say that quality matters more than quantity. This is why people feel sleepy despite sleeping for seven to eight hours.</p>.<p>“Seven to eight hours' sleep does not mean the body and the brain have (automatically) achieved restorative sleep. (Fatigued sleep) is, therefore, called non-restorative sleep. Healthy sleep requires adequate duration, proper time, and uninterrupted sleep architecture, attainment of deep REM sleep stages, and stable breathing throughout the night,” said Dr Prasanna Kumar, Head of Department and Consultant-Respiratory Medicine.</p>.<p>Lack of sleep has increased caffeine and nicotine dependency throughout the day and supplements at night to assist sleep. While these could be short-term solutions, long-term effects are fatal.</p>.<p>“All the supplements have a long-term effect on the brain, where the amyloid or the waste material in the brain tends to increase it further leading to neuronal death causing memory impairments, early dementia and high incidence of stroke in young adults. It also affects the heart, causing issues such as arrhythmias. It increases the risk of early diabetes, hypertension, chronic insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, obesity, insulin resistance and PCOS, ” said Dr Srinivas M, Consultant Neurologist.</p>.<p>Sleep fatigue also impacts hormonal health, increasing stress hormones called cortisol and inflammation in the body.</p>.<p>“The body produces more cortisol, a stress hormone that keeps the body in a constant state of alertness. High cortisol levels can increase blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety. Poor sleep also triggers inflammation, which is the body’s response to stress or damage. Over time, it makes it harder for the body to recover, repair cells, and maintain healthy life,” said Dr Sanjay Bhat, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiology.</p>.Is it good to bank sleep ahead of sleepless night shifts?.<p>Concerns of diabetes and other ailments also prompt people to pay undivided attention to diet and physical fitness, while sleep usually comes low on the priority list.</p>.<p>"Cultural conditioning is a big reason,” pointed out Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant and HOD-Internal Medicine. “Sleeping less is linked to ambition, output, and hard work. Many are not far from bragging about their sleep deprivation. There is also the misconception that sleep could be ‘caught up’ on weekends, but consistency is what people should focus.”</p>.<p><strong>What is sleep fatigue?</strong></p>.<p>It is a state of exhaustion and lack of energy caused by inadequate or restorative sleep. The fatigue goes beyond drowsiness, leaving one physically drained, emotionally overwhelmed and mentally foggy. </p>.<p><strong>How to prevent sleep fatigue?</strong></p>.<p>Maintain a consistent sleep cycle (go to bed and get up at the same time every day)</p>.<p>Avoid doomscrolling</p>.<p>Limit screen time</p>.<p>Stop eating heavy in the night</p>.<p>If you suffer from insomnia, consult a doctor.</p>