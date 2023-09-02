Slice of life

As I stroll into Thom’s the next day, Mark tells me that I will be making sausage rolls and a cake. We begin at once. Mark mixes the dough and Shrimanth helps me knead and roll the dough. “You aren’t applying enough pressure,” the two bakers interrupt me at the same time and ask me “to give it my all”. Rolling out the pastry dough is a balance of precision and finesse. The pastry dough can’t be too thin as it can tear. And it can’t be too thick as it can go undercooked. With that advice in mind, I take a giant rolling pin and roll a big blob of dough into a rectangle, 1 cm thick. Next, I cut small rectangles from it using a cutter, place the sausages and a filling of onions in spiced tomato sauce, and roll them into perfect logs.