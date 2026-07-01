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Smart glasses spark privacy debate

The next-gen eyewear promises convenience, but its discreet camera has left some people feeling uneasy.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 23:20 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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