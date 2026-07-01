Smart glasses spark privacy fears

<p>Eight months ago, during an outing to a restaurant on M G Road, Neha (name changed) agreed when a fellow diner asked to take her picture. "Done," the person said a second later. Puzzled, Neha looked around. There was no phone or camera in sight. The person had taken the picture using the smart glasses she was wearing. "A camera should look like a camera. Even though I had consented, I felt creeped out. What if others don't ask and simply click?" Neha told Metrolife.</p>.<p>Smart glasses look like ordinary eyewear but pack a camera, microphone, and AI-powered features into the very familiar-looking frames. They can play music, make calls, provide directions, and capture photos or videos, all with a simple voice command or a quick tap that looks suspiciously like someone adjusting their glasses. It’s this discreet design that has raised privacy concerns online, earning them the nickname ‘spy glasses’. Some glasses can also record even when not being worn, as long as the arms are kept open rather than folded in.</p>.<p>Users and tech experts in Bengaluru say that while a tiny LED blinks on the smart glasses during recording, the indicator can be easy to miss, especially from a distance.</p>.<p>According to CyberMedia Research, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses account for 85% of India's market, with its classic Wayfarer style driving most of the demand. The same line of smart glasses, priced between Rs 39,900 and Rs 45,700, has also gained traction in Bengaluru. A wholesale optical showroom near Majestic sold about five pairs over the past three months, while a store in a Koramangala mall sold the same number in the past week. An Electronics City retailer says it now sells five to six pairs every weekend, mostly to youngsters and middle-aged buyers, including content creators. Technology columnist Tushar Kanwar observes that the glasses have also found favour among young parents and pet owners, as it allows them to multi-task seamlessly.</p>.<p>According to Amazon India, Bengaluru accounts for 10% of smart glasses sales on its platform, the highest among Indian cities. “We are seeing strong month-on-month growth in search interest for smart glasses and the category has roughly doubled in size since the beginning of this year,” Zeba Khan, its director of consumer electronics, told Metrolife.</p>.<p><strong>More than a camera</strong></p>.<p>Even as online forums buzz with concerns about privacy invasion, users and prospective buyers in Bengaluru view these gadgets as far more than covert cameras. They say they use them to listen to music during their commute, make hands-free calls, and, yes, record moments but while following the same ethics they would when using a smartphone or DSLR camera.</p>.<p>Former sports anchor Avanish Hegde has been shooting all his content with smart glasses since February. "I want to tell human-interest stories through sport and I want to capture them in a raw, candid way. But the moment people see a camera, they become a little guarded," says the 33-year-old. So he first strikes up a conversation and later informs interviewees that he has been recording. "Two out of 10 people aren't comfortable with their video being posted online, so I delete it then and there. But no one has ever said, 'How dare you film me without permission?'" he says. Though a few have later asked him to remove videos, in one case even the police intervened. “It wasn’t because they were filmed. They just got uncomfortable with the attention they received after the video blew up,” he explains.</p>.<p>Restaurateur and tech geek Uday Rao P owns two pairs of smart glasses. He uses them to capture street scenes while travelling, and family moments at home. But inside his restaurant, he covers the camera with a bindi. "Diners are becoming more aware of smart glasses, and this is my way of reassuring them they aren't being recorded," explains the 39-year-old.</p>.<p>An avid biker, Rajalakshmi booked a demo of smart glasses three months ago and is holding off on the purchase due to the high price. She would like to use smart glasses as a hands-free tool for vlogging. "I would love to shoot POV videos while riding or travelling. Holding a phone or GoPro makes me self-conscious because people tend to stare. And since my videos focus on places and objects rather than people, privacy concerns haven't really crossed my mind," she says.</p>.<p>Pritha (name changed), a photography enthusiast, is also considering buying a pair. "Even in street photography, we seek permission before taking close-up portraits, and I would do the same here. As for crowd shots, with phones and CCTV cameras prevalent everywhere, the line between what's public and what's private has already blurred," she says.</p>.<p><strong>Self-regulation vs more controls</strong></p>.<p>While Tushar believes self-regulation is the best solution, he says there will always be people who misuse the technology and find ways to circumvent the restrictions. He points to the arrest of a Gujarat businessman inside the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya earlier this year, for reportedly taking unauthorised photographs using smart glasses.</p>.<p>For data activist Thejesh G N, the bigger issue is a lack of public awareness. "At present, most people do not know what smart glasses look like or what a blinking light means.” In contrast, when someone raises a phone or camera today, people recognise that they may be photographed and can either step aside or question the photographer. “The blinking light has not yet become a social signal of recording in that sense," he explains.</p>.<p>Tushar argues that imposing overly strict laws on an emerging technology is never the right approach. Instead, he says manufacturers should build stronger safeguards. He suggests making the recording unmistakably recognisable by "adding brighter indicator lights and audible chimes". Recording, he adds, should require a voice command or pressing a shutter button instead of a discreet tap on the frame. He has few more ideas. Companies can limit facial recognition of strangers, automatically disable recording in high-security areas or places where photography is prohibited, such as museums, and provide activity logs showing what was recorded, when it was recorded, whether it was processed by AI, and whether it was uploaded to company servers. He also proposes that phone makers could introduce a ‘Do Not Record’ feature that smart glasses could detect, automatically blurring the faces of people who opt in.</p>.<p>Thejesh proposes limiting continuous recording to 15 minutes. "If users have to keep tapping or issuing voice commands frequently, people around them are more likely to notice," he explains.</p>.<p><strong>What happens to data?</strong></p>.<p>Beyond covert recording, Thejesh is concerned about where the data ultimately ends up. "Does it become part of Meta's ecosystem? When you take pictures in public, you are not just capturing people but also malls, theatres and other surroundings. That can feed surveillance-based capitalism, such as advertising and data collection," he shares. He believes data safety should be taken more seriously than ever, particularly after videos surfaced of people in Bengaluru wearing head-mounted cameras to collect footage for training AI models.</p>.<p><strong>Legal standpoint</strong></p>.<p>Data privacy lawyer Srikant Parthasarathy says filming in public falls under two legal frameworks in India. "The Copyright Act protects the rights of the person creating the content and deals with issues such as fair use and licensing. It does not address the consent of the person being filmed." The second is the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. Although notified, it is about eight months from implementation. Until then, personal data continues to be governed largely by the Information Technology Act, which primarily covers sensitive personal data. In contrast, the DPDP Act treats all personal content as personal data and places greater responsibility on companies that collect, store and process it. "Until it comes into force, we are operating in a vacuum," he says.</p>.<p>Even so, important gaps remain in the law. "Children cannot directly complain to online platforms; a guardian must act on their behalf. There is also ambiguity around what constitutes consent. A nod or a thumbs-up? Even different companies have different agreements for consent. And because data on the Internet transcends platforms so quickly, the lack of a single-window grievance mechanism is a key challenge,” he explains.</p>