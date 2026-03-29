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Smartphone in hand, Netflix on TV: Bengaluru prison inmates have it all

DGP suspends three staff, orders inquiry into how phones smuggled into jail.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruNetflixsmartphonePrison

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