<p>Bengaluru: Three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prison">Prison</a> officials were suspended after viral videos showed inmates illegally using mobile phones and watching TV inside their cells.</p><p>In one of the videos, the inmates claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/director-general-of-police">Director General of Police</a> (Prisons) Alok Kumar himself facilitated the phone use. Internal inquiries by senior prison officials revealed that this was a "ploy" to defame the top official.</p><p>Kumar has suspended jail warders Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad, and Shivanand Karlabatti, while disciplinary action has been initiated against one jailer who was on supervisory duty, sources told DH.</p><p>Sources suggested that the videos were shot because DGP Kumar had tightened rules inside the state's largest prison, as part of a conspiracy to "defame" him.</p>.Warden booked for smuggling narcotics, cash into prison in Bengaluru.<p>The videos, believed to have been shot on the night of March 27-28, surfaced on Saturday after a news portal released them, showing inmates using smartphones and watching television.</p><p>"See here, friends, this guy is using a mobile phone. See here, they are watching a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> movie on TV," one of the inmates is heard saying in the video, while another laughs.</p><p>In another video, the same inmate, whose face was seen, was heard saying, "Tomorrow is the match; Ee sala cup namde. We were given these phones by Alok Kumar. If you pay money here, you will get anything."</p><p>Ee sala cup namde (this time, the cup is ours) is a popular slogan used by the fans of IPL franchise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> (RCB). </p><p>After the videos surfaced, prison officials questioned three inmates — Darshan, Abhi, and Zypsin Daniel — who reportedly revealed that their motive was to defame DGP Kumar.</p>.Three jail officials suspended after inmates released videos from central prison in Bengaluru.<p>Darshan and Abhi, who are jailed in a murder case in Hennur, were behind the conspiracy, while Daniel's voice was heard in the video.</p><p>Prison authorities have moved the inmates in question to separate cells. They also searched Barrack Number 9 and found mobile phones hidden in toilet chamber pipes, wrapped in used milk packets.</p><p>Officials also found an active Airtel signal in parts of the prison premises and directed the telecom provider to take necessary steps.</p><p>An inquiry is underway to identify the source of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smartphones">smartphones</a> and how they were smuggled into the prison. A separate case has also been opened at the Parappana Agrahara police station.</p>