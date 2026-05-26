Smoke detected in IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport, 230 passengers evacuated

<p>Bengaluru: More than 230 passengers and crew members aboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai were evacuated at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening after smoke was detected inside the aircraft while it was preparing for departure. </p><p>According to IndiGo, flight 6E 6017 was taxiing towards the runway when smoke was noticed in the aircraft. As a precautionary measure, an immediate evacuation was carried out and the relevant authorities were informed. </p>.IndiGo pilot's 'jackal' alert at Dhaka airport ends with plastic bag twist.<p>No injuries were reported on the Airbus A321 aircraft, airport sources said. </p><p>In a statement, the airline said all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and shifted to the terminal, where assistance was being provided. IndiGo also arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the Bengaluru–Chennai service. </p><p>The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and further investigation is underway. Airport and airline authorities are expected to examine the aircraft to ascertain the source of the smoke.</p>