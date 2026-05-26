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Smoke detected in IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport, 230 passengers evacuated

Flight 6E 6017 was taxiing towards the runway when smoke was noticed in the aircraft.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:29 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaIndigo

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