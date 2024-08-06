Smuggling racket busted; 3 people with 6,626 dried seahorses arrested at Bengaluru airport

“Acting on specific intelligence, DRI Bengaluru officers apprehended three individuals linked to this syndicate on August 3 at Terminal-1, Kempegowda Airport," he said. "The suspects were en route to Singapore via Mumbai, in a flight of a private airline, when their checked baggage was examined, leading to the discovery of 6,626 (dried) seahorses."

It’s the biggest seizure of (dried) seahorses in recent times. The three passengers have been arrested and are under investigation. All of them are from Tamil Nadu and are in their mid 30s, the official said.