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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

SNC emerges as lowest bidder for first 19.5-km stretch of Bengaluru Business Corridor

However, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) may not be able to award the contract immediately as petitions challenging land acquisition are pending before the Karnataka High Court.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 20:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumarbusinesscorridor

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