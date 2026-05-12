SNC emerges as lowest bidder for first 19.5-km stretch of Bengaluru Business Corridor

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Shankaranarayana Constructions (SNC) on Thursday emerged as the lowest bidder for the 19.5-km first package of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project.</p>.<p>The 74-km project, earlier known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), has been divided into three packages for faster execution. The first package, covering the stretch between Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road, is estimated to cost Rs 3,348 crore, including 10 years of maintenance.</p>.<p>In an X post, BBC Ltd Chairman LK Atheeq said that SNC emerged as the lowest bidder. Hyderabad-based Vishwa Samudra Engineering was the other company that participated in the bidding process. Both firms had qualified in the technical round. The bid values were not disclosed.</p>.<p>SNC had earlier executed the elevated metro corridor on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) within schedule.</p>.<p>There was speculation in construction circles ahead of the bid opening that SNC was likely to secure the project. Industry sources said this may have discouraged several firms from participating in the tender process.</p>.<p>However, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) may not be able to award the contract immediately as petitions challenging land acquisition are pending before the Karnataka High Court.</p>.Bengaluru Business Corridor project moves a step closer.<p>Several farmers have questioned the acquisition process, stating that compensation is not in line with the provisions of the 2013 land acquisition law.</p>.<p>Last month, the BDA had floated tenders for civil works, stating that acquisition of nearly 80% of the land required for the project was in advanced stages.</p>.<p>Responding earlier to criticism over the revised project cost, Atheeq had said the corridor width had been increased to 65 metres with service roads on both sides.</p>.<p>He had also said the revised design includes elevated interchanges at junctions such as Hesaraghatta Road and Channasandra, besides a flyover through the Avalahalli forest and the IVRI campus.</p>