SNC wins Rs 3,348 crore deal to build first leg of Bengaluru Business Corridor project

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has issued a letter of acceptance to city-based Shankara Narayana Constructions for building the first 21 km of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Business Corridor (BBC).</p>.<p>Two companies had participated in the tender, estimated to cost Rs 3,348 crore, including 10 years of maintenance.</p>.SNC emerges as lowest bidder for first 19.5-km stretch of Bengaluru Business Corridor.<p>The BDA took about a month to complete technical scrutiny and financial evaluation. Officials said construction work is expected to commence soon.</p>.<p>The Package-1 stretch connects Madavara near the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre to Ballari Road. The 74-km project has been split into three packages for speedier construction.</p>.<p>The contract comes after years of delays due to hurdles related to land acquisition and financing. With the letter of acceptance issued, the contractor is expected to begin mobilising resources and initiate preliminary works ahead of the construction.</p>