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SNC wins Rs 3,348 crore deal to build first leg of Bengaluru Business Corridor project

Two companies had participated in the tender, estimated to cost Rs 3,348 crore, including 10 years of maintenance.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsinfrastructure

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