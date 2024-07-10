Social activist Sunitha Krishnan releases autobiography

“I’m sharing the truth of my life to the limits that I can. If people can understand how I have used my adversities as an opportunity, then maybe it would encourage more people to take up such social causes. I want people to understand that a normal person, with all the frailties and weaknesses that we possess, is capable of bringing about change,” she tells Metrolife. However, she stresses that the book does not encompass her entire life, “It’s merely 40 per cent of my life. Many things that weren’t hopeful in nature, I haven’t included. I don’t believe in naming and shaming people. The focus is on my learnings,” adds the 52-year-old.