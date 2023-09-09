Social impact organisations coalesce for climate action

Several social impact organisations in the city have formed a coalition to spur climate action and ensure that ward-level climate resilience is achieved.
Nearly 20 organisations — including Janaagraha, Hasiru Dala, Selco Foundation, Indian Institute of Human Settlements, WRI India, and Sensing Local — came together under the ‘Ellara Bengaluru’ coalition to holistically tackle climate change in relation to the urban poor. The coalition was created to initiate policy dialogues and action involving the poor and marginalised communities.
Ward-level action
By raising awareness, the coalition also aims to make these communities climate-resilient by empowering them to tackle livelihood challenges arising due to climate change. Its initial focus will be on devising integrated ward-level action for climate change-resilient
housing, disaster management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).
Each organisation will create ward-level fact sheets that will include demographic and infrastructural details such as population composition, schools, primary healthcare centres, public toilets, parks, and lakes.
Over the next two-three months, the coalition aims to identify key issues such as excessive heat or air pollution through consultations with residents, ward officials, welfare associations, and other local stakeholders in the Shantinagar ward — the inaugural ward.
The organisations will then advocate for accessible and affordable solutions that can be devised through existing and upcoming ward budgets.
With learnings from the inaugural ward, the coalition aims to, ultimately, collaborate with policymakers at the city and state levels to address issues pertaining to climate change that impact vulnerable communities
the most.