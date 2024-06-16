Social media influencer Ajeet Bharti booked for 'false' comments on Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have booked social media influencer Ajeet Bharti for "spreading enmity between religious groups through false claims."

The FIR was filed at the High Grounds police station based on a complaint by BK Bopanna, a lawyer and secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's legal cell.

Bopanna referred to a video in which Bharati claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, intended to restore the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Mandir.