BMTC issues clarification after salary ‘glitch’ leads to excess arrears payout for conductors

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)</a> has issued a clarification regarding a technical glitch during the disbursement of salary arrears at Yeshwanthpur Depot 26, dismissing misleading reports circulating on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on May 16 during the processing of wage revision arrears.</p>.<p>Due to a data entry error by a billing clerk, 100 conductors were mistakenly credited with the full 26-month arrears amount instead of the scheduled 11-month first instalment.</p>.<p>The BMTC clarified that all other staff categories, including drivers, driver-conductors, mechanics and administrative personnel, received the correct 11-month instalment as per regulations.</p>.<p>Upon noticing the discrepancy, the depot manager reported the matter to the central office for swift action. The affected conductors were contacted, briefed on the situation, and requested to return the excess amount.</p>.Bengaluru: Serving BMTC staff get 11 months’ arrears.<p>The corporation is managing the refund process through a QR scanner and account setup at the transport department's office near the Chowdeshwari Temple bus stand. The BMTC said official receipts are being issued to every employee returning the money.</p>.<p>Excess amounts have so far been recovered from 35 employees and deposited back into the depot's official account. The BMTC has urged the public and staff not to believe unverified social media posts that create unnecessary confusion.</p>