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BMTC issues clarification after salary ‘glitch’ leads to excess arrears payout for conductors

Due to a data entry error by a billing clerk, 100 conductors were mistakenly credited with the full 26-month arrears amount instead of the scheduled 11-month first instalment.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 21:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMTCBusServer glitch

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