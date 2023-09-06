Social recharge hub idea bags urban design award

Two concepts set to breathe life into the city's public spaces emerged winners of the Urban Revamp Design Challenge, conceived by Sensing Local and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) in partnership with other citizen groups.
Among the entries, the organisers picked design interventions received for the neatly kept space beneath the Benniganahalli flyover in CV Raman Nagar and Padarayanapura Circle.
While JJ Adda Group envisioned the Padarayanapura site with a reconfigured road network and a dynamic plaza that sparks community engagement, the winners (Reconnect Group) of the CV Raman Nagar site came up with a proposal to create an urban park designed as a community recharge hub that incorporates gardens, event spaces, and social elements.
The winners of the challenge received a prize of Rs 1 lakh and the organisers promised to work with the authorities to implement their designs on the ground.