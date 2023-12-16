JOIN US
Bengaluru

Solar energy meet in Bengaluru today

At the event titled 'Symposium on solar energy application', they will speak about innovations in the sector and impact of solar energy-based solutions and how to scale up their adoption through partnerships.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 20:16 IST

Experts from the field of solar energy will meet at a symposium in the city on Saturday.

'Pathway to carbon neutral villages' and 'Solar schemes and financial inclusion' are other sessions lined up for the day. People from banking institutions, NGOs, startups and educational campuses are expected to attend.

(Published 15 December 2023, 20:16 IST)
