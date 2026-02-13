Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Solar light for 165 low-income homes in Bengaluru

It is part of Project Chirag - Solar Village Initiative by Aahwahan Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 23:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us