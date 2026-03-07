<p>Bengaluru: Hosting more than 1/5th of the state’s population, the ever-expanding city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is going to see increased demand for power in future. Population growth and rapid urbanisation in Bengaluru have significantly increased the number of residential connections, thereby contributing to higher domestic electricity consumption. The growing usage of energy-intensive appliances such as air conditioners and electric cooking appliances is further contributing to the rise in peak electricity demand. This will also only increase in future.</p><p>Another factor is economic expansion, particularly the growth of IT industries, data centres, commercial establishments, start-ups, and manufacturing units in and around the city, which require an uninterrupted, high-quality power supply, thereby directly increasing the city's base and peak demand. </p><p>Infrastructure projects such as metro rail expansion, development of new industrial corridors and peripheral townships, as well as increased adoption of electric vehicles, are expected to add substantial load to the system. Bengaluru hosts several educational and research institutions, attracting a large student population and associated infrastructure such as hostels, research facilities, and technology parks, which contribute to increased electricity consumption. The job-related migration to Bengaluru has increased residential electricity consumption. Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), tasked with managing the city’s power supply, has no exact estimate of how much power will increase over the next 10 years. But the officials say that historical load growth is one of the primary indicators for understanding past consumption trends, seasonal variations, and peak demand behaviour. By analysing previous years’ load patterns, reliable projections can be made about future demand growth.</p><p><strong>Solar as a hope</strong></p><p>BESCOM officials say that Bengaluru has emerged as one of the leading cities in rooftop solar adoption. “While this does reduce energy sales from prosumers (producers who are also consumers)—since they offset their consumption through self-generation—it is aligned with Karnataka’s renewable energy goals. Revenue impact is primarily on energy charges, while fixed charges continue to support grid maintenance,” says a note from the office of General Manager, Demand and Supply Management (DSM), BESCOM.</p><p>“Going forward, BESCOM will continue to implement net-metering in accordance with regulatory provisions, while ensuring grid stability and equitable cost recovery. The focus is on balancing consumer participation in renewable energy with the utility’s financial sustainability,” it says.</p><p>BESCOM is actively increasing its renewable energy portfolio, aiming to add 5000-6000 megawatts of renewable energy. The focus is on distributed renewable energy (DRE), particularly distributed solar, which is a cheaper energy form and reduces stress on transmission infrastructure, because it is distirbuted in the same grid as it is produced, without going to the substations</p><p>BESCOM Managing Director N Shivashankara explains the logic of how solar helps the company reduce the costs. Thermal power costs Rs 6.99 per unit, and hydroelectric power costs Rs 1.03 per unit. Solar is in between, and costs less than Rs 5. The more solar power BESCOM generates locally, the transmission cost and power procurement charge both reduce. When power demand increases in the city, BESCOM inevitably has to buy more power from wherever it can. In such situations, locally produced power helps reduce the burden.</p><p>Power supply initiatives, such as PM Kusum and PM Suryaghar, are being implemented to manage energy demand effectively. Projects like the 750-megawatt solar plant under the PM-Kusum C scheme aim to integrate low-cost energy sources. Data shared by BESCOM shows that solar adoption is increasing in the city every year. There are 22,219 installations supplying 4,60,226.63 kilowatt-peak of power in the city as of today.</p><p><strong>Promotion of EV adoption as a strategy</strong></p><p>BESCOM is also expanding its electric vehicle charging station network (currently 209 stations) and aims to encourage EV penetration through low pricing, as the users of BESCOM charging stations are largely gig workers, delivery personnel and autorickshaw drivers.</p><p>“The organisation views EV charging as a social service to encourage adoption, despite the potential for higher profits,” says N Shivashankara, Managing Director of BESCOM. BESCOM is not looking to monetise charging infrastructure at present. EV adoption is an opportunity and a responsibility for BESCOM, say officials. The focus now is on expanding the charging infrastructure. “While EV charging contributes incremental energy sales, our primary focus is grid readiness, load management, and future demand planning. Managed charging, time-of-day tariffs, and renewable energy integration are part of our strategy. EV growth is therefore seen not merely as a revenue stream, but as an integral component of Bengaluru’s clean energy transition,” says a note for BESCOM.</p><p>BESCOM estimates the city’s EV energy demand at 955.37mega units and a load of 363.54 megawatts by 2030. This was 257.31 megaunits and 97.91 megawatts in 2025.</p><p>As of today, Bengaluru has 8,81,006 commercial connections and 59,82,156 domestic connections, which consume 5104.68 megaunits and 7399.63 megaunits respectively.</p><p><strong>Demand side management</strong></p><p>BESCOM officials say the widespread adoption of LED lighting has significantly reduced household and commercial electricity consumption compared to conventional incandescent and fluorescent lighting. BESCOM encourages people to use 5-star-rated appliances as specified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Appliances with higher star ratings are designed to consume less electricity while delivering the same level of performance, thereby reducing energy losses and improving end-use efficiency. Officials say that through these initiatives, BESCOM can lower overall system demand and reduce peak-load pressures. </p><p>“We remain committed to leading India’s clean energy transition by promoting rooftop solar and accelerating electric mobility. Our policies are designed to empower consumers, ensure affordable EV charging, and maintain utilities’ financial health. By supporting infrastructure upgrades, regulatory reforms, and sustainable tariff frameworks, we are building a future-ready power sector where renewable energy expansion, clean transportation, and grid reliability progress hand in hand,” says a response from state Energy Minister K J George’s office.</p>