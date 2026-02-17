<p>Bengaluru: A retired <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> conductor died after he was assaulted by his son with a baseball bat over a property dispute.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Munikrishnappa (71), a resident of Doopanahalli and worked in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).</p>.BMTC bus rampage in Bengaluru: Narrow escape for people after suspected brake failure.<p>A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Sunday night. Munikrishnappa had gone for walking after dinner. His son, Mohan Kumar, aged 45 years, followed him and allegedly brutally assaulted him with a base ball bat near a temple. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday. </p><p>Based on a complaint filed by Divya, the victim's daughter-in- law, the Indiranagar Police registered a case and launched a manhunt tor Mohan, who his currently absconding.</p>