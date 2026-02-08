<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to raise awareness about the various initiatives undertaken to address climate change, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to launch a Climate Action podcast that will feature experts and stakeholders. GBA has also prepared a ward-level climate action plan that will be implemented in one ward in in each of the five corporations of Bengaluru. </p>.<p>“Ward-level climate action plans enable comprehensive assessment of local issues and help implement appropriate, area-specific solutions effectively,” said GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.</p>.<p>Rao added that under the GBA climate action cell, with the support of working groups, detailed analyses have been carried out in the selected wards across sectors, including energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste, urban planning, greenery and biodiversity, water, waste water and stormwater, and disaster management. Based on these assessments, Climate Action Plans have been formulated.</p>.BBMP–GBA transition leaves Bengaluru's street vendors in limbo.<p>Similar action plans will be prepared for the remaining wards in a phased manner following separate assessments.</p>.<p>GBA will also constitute a technical cell to provide scientific analysis, data-driven planning, and technical guidance for effective execution of climate action projects.</p>.<p>“To strengthen implementation and improve citizen participation, instructions have been issued to establish an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Cell to create awareness at the ward level about climate action initiatives and encourage public engagement,” Rao said.</p>.<p>Wards selected for the climate action plan: Shantinagar from Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Jakkur from Bengaluru North City Corporation, Begur fom Bengaluru South City Corporation, Vijinapura from Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar from Bengaluru West City Corporation.</p>