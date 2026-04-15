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South Bengaluru's clean image takes a hit as garbage complaints pile up

Garbage spots in Padmanabha Nagar are seen not just on interior roads, but also on major roads and traffic junctions.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:19 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:19 IST
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