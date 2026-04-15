South Bengaluru's clean image takes a hit as garbage complaints pile up

<p>Bengaluru: A product designer based in Bengaluru launched a digital platform called 'Namma Kasa' earlier this month, inviting citizens to report garbage blackspots along with their location.</p>.<p>The response was telling.</p>.<p>Padmanabha Nagar ward, which falls under the constituency of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, has emerged as the worst ward for garbage complaints, dispelling the common perception that South Bengaluru is uniformly clean.</p>.<p>The platform received 620 complaints, with pictures of uncleared garbage on roads.</p>.<p>Padmanabha Nagar topped the list. Residents of South Bengaluru were not surprised. They noted that door-to-door garbage collection in the ward is irregular and garbage spots are widespread.</p>.<p>"There have been instances when the garbage vehicle does not come for 20 days in a row. While some residents use wet waste for composting, others have started throwing it next to someone else's home. It is a nuisance and complaints are not taken seriously," a resident of Contour Road said.</p>.<p>Garbage spots in Padmanabha Nagar are seen not just on interior roads, but also on major roads and traffic junctions.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Mahadevapura no better</p>.<p>The Mahadevapura assembly constituency has posted the worst performance across several wards, including Hoodi, Marathahalli, Doddakannelli, Munnekolala and Balathur.</p>.<p>A major share of the total complaints has come from the tech hub, which is also grappling with poor roads, parks and playgrounds.</p>.<p>Other wards that fared badly are Hennur, Horamavu and JP Nagar. While Hennur and Horamavu come under the KR Puram assembly constituency, JP Nagar falls under the Jayanagar assembly segment.</p>.<p>Jyothish VM, who developed the platform, said the idea was to bring visibility to the garbage problem so that complaints were attended to.</p>.<p>"There is so much garbage lying around and many citizens do not know how to report it. By building 'Namma Kasa', I want to provide a platform so that authorities will be able to clear them. I can also share the data to the civic body if it helps them," he said.</p>