Bengaluru South Corporation reviews waste system after spike in complaints

<p>Bengaluru: Following a rise in complaints on garbage black spots, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh held a review meeting on Friday with Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) officials.</p>.<p>The corporation decided to survey bulk waste generators and ensure waste collection through empanelled vendors.</p>.<p>Officials were instructed to monitor the daily performance of auto tippers and compactors.</p>.BSWML reaches out to Mahadevapura MLA over garbage crisis.<p>The commissioner directed a close watch on the attendance and duties of marshals, link workers and pourakarmika supervisors.</p>.<p>He also ordered that notices be issued to contractors who fail to perform satisfactorily and recommended their termination.</p>