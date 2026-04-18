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Bengaluru South Corporation reviews waste system after spike in complaints

The commissioner directed a close watch on the attendance and duties of marshals, link workers and pourakarmika supervisors.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:12 IST
Bengaluruwaste management

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