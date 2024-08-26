South division of BTP launches innovative campaign to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Bengaluru: In a bid to introduce concerted efforts to tackle traffic challenges experienced by Bengaluru commuters, the south division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police launched a 'Join the Commute' campaign on Monday.

The campaign will aim to bridge the gap between the police and the public to identify common chokepoints, infrastructural challenges, issues with various modes of transport, and road safety concerns.

Citizens can sign up as volunteers through the website (https://jointhecommutebstp.in) to share their daily routes and modes of transport and a few commuters who will be selected will be joined by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju in their commute to experience their challenges first-hand.