South Indian lit fest begins in Bengaluru today

Film auteur Girish Kasaravalli, film historian K Puttaswamy, Kannada director Sumana Kittur and senior journalist Raghunatha Cha Ha will discuss the topic ‘Is literature inevitable for cinema?’. ‘From feminism to Dalit feminism’, a session by Telugu authors and ‘Tamil Dalit literature: Challenges and achievements’ are some of the other important sessions at the festival. Short stories, poetry, literary criticism, cinema writing and translation are among the other topics. Challenges faced by the publishing industry will also be discussed. One can look forward to sessions on market trends and opportunities for south Indian literature in the global publishing arena.