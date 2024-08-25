South India's first underground AC market opens in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru market, named after the 16th-century Vijayanagar emperor Krishnadevaraya, spans 1,365 square metres (136 metres long and 11 metres wide) and has a total of 79 shops.

While the market has central air-conditioning, 31 shops have their separate air-conditioning, too. Each shop gets about nine square metres of space. The project was taken up by Parichita Constructions, a private firm.

The BBMP allocated Rs 5 crore for the project in 2017-18 and released an additional Rs 8 crore in 2021-22.