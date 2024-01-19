South Western Railway collects record fines from ticketless travellers

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) said it earned a record Rs 46.31 crore by penalising ticketless travellers during special drives between April 1 and December 31, 2023.
The bulk of this revenue was generated by the Bengaluru railway division, which earned Rs 28.26 crore by registering 3,68,205 cases. The Hubballi division collected Rs 6.36 crore from 96,790 ticketless travellers, the Mysuru division Rs 5.91 crore from 1,00,538 ticketless travellers, and the headquarters flying squad earned Rs 5.77 crore from Rs 61,481 ticketless travellers.
In all, the SWR's three divisions booked 6,27,014 ticketless travellers during the nine months. The Rs 46.31 crore it earned in fines was 9.95% higher than the corresponding period of last year and the highest since the SWR was established as a zone in 2003.
In December 2023 alone, the SWR collected Rs 5.13 crore in fines from 72,041 ticketless travellers.
Under Section 138 of the Railway Act, 1989, ticketless travellers are penalised Rs 250 or the equivalent of the fare (ordinary single fare for the distance which she/he has travelled or from the station from which the train started and the excess charges i.e. Rs 250), whichever is higher.