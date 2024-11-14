Southern India Science Drama Festival to be held in Bengaluru on November 14 and 15

<p>Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum will organise the Southern India Science Drama Festival (SISDF), a competitive event between several teams from all five South Indian states, on November 14 and 15. </p>.<p>Ten teams, which have won their respective state-level competitions, will perform plays on a general theme of 'Science and technology for the benefit of mankind'. </p>.<p>Top two dramas will be selected for the National Science Drama Festival (NSDF), which will be held in December at the National Science Centre in Delhi. </p>