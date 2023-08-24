Sowjanya case: Forum to protest on August 28

The forum of like-minded organisations will conduct ‘Chalo Belthangady’ rally, followed by a protest meet on August 28, to urge the state government to order a re-investigation in the Sowjanya case.
Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Okkoota convener Munir Katipalla said that people from various districts of the state will take part in the rally.
“After the protest, a memorandum will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Munir added.
The protest will be held in front of the Belthangady taluk office at 10 am on August 28. Former MLA Vasanth Bangera, Dr Sabiha Bhumigowda, K Neela, Odanadi Stanley are expected to participate in
it.
The protesters seek to urge the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to initiate a re-investigation in the Sowjanya murder case so that the real culprits can be arrested and legal action can be taken against them.
Judicial probe sought
Stating that the CBI has failed to arrest the real culprits in the case, Munir added that the protesters will also urge the government to initiate judicial probes in the murder cases of Padmalatha, Vedavalli, mahout Narayana and his sister Yamuna since the culprits in these cases have not been punished
yet.
The convener accused the BJP of trying to mislead people by holding a meeting on the Sowjanya case on August 27. He said that the protest by the BJP urging for justice in the Sowjanya case is hilarious as the BJP government was in power in the state when the incident took
place.
“Also, the BJP was in power in the Centre when the investigation was handed over to the CBI. By giving a call for the protest on August 27 to urge the state government for justice, DK MP Nalin Kumar and Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja have proved the fact that the CBI probe done during the BJP government’s tenure was not proper,” the convener said.
He also condemned the statement by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara who had stated that the Sowjanya case is a closed chapter.
“The home minister’s statement is childish. He might not have read the CBI court’s judgement copy. The real accused are still not arrested. The home minister should change his stance. If the cabinet makes a decision, the case can be re-investigated”, he said.
AITUC general secretary Seetharam Berinja, DYFI district secretary Santhosh Bajal, leaders Krishnappa Salian, Bharati Bolar, B K Imtiaz and others were present in the press meet.