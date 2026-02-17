<p>Bengaluru: A spa owner was abducted by three unidentified men while returning home in south Bengaluru late on Sunday night, police said.</p>.<p>Ashith Jha, 28, was riding a two-wheeler with his manager, Manukumar, when three men armed with machetes intercepted them near Bettadasanapura, close to Electronics City.</p>.Bengaluru CCB invokes KCOCA, arrests ex-rowdy-sheeter Yashaswini in real estate tycoon’s abduction.<p>The assailants allegedly threatened and assaulted both men before forcing Jha into a car and fleeing the spot, leaving Manukumar behind.</p>.<p>"Manukumar approached the Electronics City police station after midnight and reported the incident. Acting on directions from senior officers, a team led by the Electronics City ACP has taken up the investigation,” said Narayana M, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronics City.</p>.<p>Jha, a native of Bihar, resides in Thirupalya. He runs a spa in Akshayanagar in partnership with another person.</p>