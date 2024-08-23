National Space Day celebrations at IIA in Bengaluru on August 23

IIA will organise two public talks at its campus in Koramangala. Rekhesh Mohan from IIA will talk, at 2.30 pm, about IIA’s space missions and why astronomers need to place telescopes in space. The institute will release an online image gallery of the UltraViolet Imaging Telescope.S Seetha of the Raman Research Institute will deliver a talk, at 4 pm, on ‘Astronomy from Space Missions of India’.