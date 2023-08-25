Spate of accidents in Bengaluru: Distressed families allege apathy among officials

While Kevin’s spinal injuries and right femur fracture are being addressed, his vitals remain stable. He underwent his initial spine surgery at Sakra World Hospital last Thursday. Hospital Director of Neurosciences, Dr Swaroop Gopal, said, “His spine surgery went well, and he is stable now. The fractured right thigh will be operated upon later. He may have difficulty moving his legs and walking. He may also be paralysed waist down but it is too early to tell.”