Spate of accidents in Bengaluru: Distressed families allege apathy among officials

A series of alarming mishaps in the past one and a half months in the city underscores the local authorities’ apathy, indifference, and infrastructural deficiencies. Though officials have visited the victims, their family members said they had not taken adequate measures to address their problems.
On July 14, 18-year-old Rajashekhar, a student from Chikkaballapur, suffered severe injuries when a falling tree crushed his pelvis and inflicted multiple fractures. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, where he underwent surgeries to mend his ruptured bladder and fractured femur bone.
Although he is yet to undergo a definitive pelvic surgery and urethroplasty, Rajashekhar remains confined to his hospital bed, gradually recovering from his extensive injuries.
Potential paralysis
Last week, an electric pole came crashing down on Kevin Varghese, a 23-year-old private firm employee, after a lorry passing through the road got stuck in low-hanging optical fibre cables and pulled them, bringing the pole down.
While Kevin’s spinal injuries and right femur fracture are being addressed, his vitals remain stable. He underwent his initial spine surgery at Sakra World Hospital last Thursday. Hospital Director of Neurosciences, Dr Swaroop Gopal, said, “His spine surgery went well, and he is stable now. The fractured right thigh will be operated upon later. He may have difficulty moving his legs and walking. He may also be paralysed waist down but it is too early to tell.”
A similar freak accident occurred three days later, involving Priya Garg, a 21-year-old Christ University student. She suffered severe burns when low-hanging OFCs on a pole snapped, sparking a fire. After undergoing initial plastic surgeries on Thursday, Priya is now stable but under close observation in the surgical ICU at St John’s Hospital.
Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services at St. John’s Medical College, said, “She is responding well. Her prognosis will be monitored in the ICU for the next few days.”
Authorities unresponsive
Despite these incidents, local authorities - the BBMP or Bescom - have taken minimal steps to address the city’s infrastructure shortcomings.
BBMP officials have visited Rajashekhar’s family multiple times but have not addressed the mounting bills.
Rajashekhar’s father, Venkataravanappa, said, “It seems like nobody cares about my son’s condition. We don’t know what to do about his bills.”
Kevin’s family, though distraught, refrains from discussing monetary compensation, focusing on his recovery and legal actions. On Thursday, Bescom officials visited Priya’s family but were asked to leave after they said they were there to “apologise and offer moral support.”
The family of the victims appealed to the authorities to treat the case with utmost urgency to prevent similar accidents in the future.
Priya’s uncle expressed concern over the safety of students. He said, “Having sent Priya to Bengaluru from a considerable distance, she remained alone from 12 pm to 10 pm until our arrival from Delhi. If such situations persist, how can we entrust our children here?”