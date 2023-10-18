Special Dasara train from SMVT to Vasco

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special one-trip train between SMVT Bengaluru and Vasco da Gama to meet the high passenger demand during Dasara.
Train number 07357 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 5.30 pm on October 20 and arrive at Vasco da Gama at 9.30 am the next day.
In the return direction, train number 07358 will depart from Vasco da Gama at 2.30 pm on October 24 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 5 am the next day.
The train will halt at Chikkabanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon in both directions.
It will have 17 coaches.