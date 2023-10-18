News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Special Dasara train from SMVT to Vasco

The train will halt at Chikkabanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon in both directions.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 21:59 IST

Follow Us

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special one-trip train between SMVT Bengaluru and Vasco da Gama to meet the high passenger demand during Dasara. 

Train number 07357 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 5.30 pm on October 20 and arrive at Vasco da Gama at 9.30 am the next day. 

In the return direction, train number 07358 will depart from Vasco da Gama at 2.30 pm on October 24 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 5 am the next day. 

The train will halt at Chikkabanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon in both directions. 

It will have 17 coaches. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 21:59 IST)
BengaluruDasaraRailway

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT