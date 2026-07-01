Special GBA team to flag illegal structures in Chickpet, conduct fire audit

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said it would conduct a survey to identify unauthorised buildings in Chickpet, the city's traditional business hub.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to set up a special team of town planners to undertake the survey.</p>.<p>The team will identify unauthorised buildings during the survey, issue notices to owners and initiate action as per law.</p>.<p>Considering the risk of fire accidents in sensitive areas such as Chickpet, Rao directed officials to conduct a fire safety audit to assess firefighting systems, emergency exits, and preparedness measures.</p>.<p>He also directed Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials to resolve land acquisition issues in pending stretches of roadworks and expedite the process to ensure the works are completed within the deadline.</p>.<p>Noting that sewage has been entering the K-100 waterway at certain locations, he directed officials to take measures to prevent the inflow and protect the waterway.</p>.<p>"To facilitate better coordination of urban infrastructure projects, he instructed Bescom officials to submit a comprehensive map of underground utility cables at the earliest,” the GBA said in a statement</p>