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Special GBA team to flag illegal structures in Chickpet, conduct fire audit

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to set up a special team of town planners to undertake the survey.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:38 IST
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