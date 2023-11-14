Special police teams to curb sale of crackers in Bengaluru

Underscoring the increasing pollution due to firecrackers, the home minister said that Bengaluru is known for its climate and everyone should strive hard to protect the city’s climate. “We can’t afford to pollute the city like New Delhi has earned its disrepute during festivals. Firecrackers not only pollute the climate but have an adverse impact on patients too. So, we need to be more sensitive towards these issues instead of adamantly bursting polluting crackers,” he said.