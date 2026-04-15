Special screening of Sindhi film held in Bengaluru

<p>As part of the celebrations of the Sindhi Language Day, around 800 Sindhis gathered at Garuda Mall, Ashok Nagar, on Sunday, for a special screening of the Sindhi film ‘Byo Cha Khape?’, organised by the Sindhi Seva Samiti, a 70-year-old organisation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">President Prakash Madhwani said the idea was to bring the community together through cinema.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We wanted the community to enjoy a film that has already seen packed houses across 50 cities worldwide,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sindhi Language Day marks the inclusion of the language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution in 1967, nearly 20 years after partition displaced the community. Without a geographical base, Sindhis remain scattered, making it difficult to preserve the language.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Writer Radhika D Shyam points out, “India produces the highest number of films annually. Yet, only 20 films have been made in Sindhi in 79 years.” She believes commercial films like this could help revive interest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dirven Hazari, the film’s producer and actor, a well-known YouTuber and comic, was felicitated at the event. He aims to bring together Sindhi talent and open doors for more films, he stated.</p>