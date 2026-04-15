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Special screening of Sindhi film held in Bengaluru

Sindhi Language Day marks the inclusion of the language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution in 1967, nearly 20 years after partition displaced the community.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:41 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:41 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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