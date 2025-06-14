Menu
Special train from Bengaluru to Bidar

Train number 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Express Special will run on Fridays and Sundays from June 15 to 29, making a total of five trips. It will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 pm and reach Bidar at 11.30 am the next day.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 22:55 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 22:55 IST
