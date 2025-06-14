Special train from Bengaluru to Bidar

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate the following special train between SMVT Bengaluru and Bidar: </p>.<p>Train number 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Express Special will run on Fridays and Sundays from June 15 to 29, making a total of five trips. It will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 pm and reach Bidar at 11.30 am the next day. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06540 Bidar-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will run on Saturdays and Mondays from June 16 to 30 for a total of five trips. </p>.<p>The train will depart from Bidar at 1 am and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4 am the next day. </p>.<p>The train will stop at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi, and Humnabad in both directions. </p>