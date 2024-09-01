Special trains to clear festival rush in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a train on-demand between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi, set to be celebrated on September 7.
Train number 06589 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on September 5, 6 and 7, and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day.
In the return direction, train number 06590 will depart from Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on September 6, 7 and 8, and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8 am on the same day.
The trains will halt at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir and Shahabad in both directions.
Train numbers 06083/06084 Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru–Kochuveli Weekly Express Special will make four more trips to clear the extra rush of passengers during Onam.
Train number 06083 will depart from Kochuveli at 6.05 pm on Tuesdays between September 3 and 24 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day.
Train number 06084 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm on Wednesdays between September 4 and 25 and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 am the next day.
The trains will halt at Kollam, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and KR Puram in both directions.
Published 31 August 2024, 21:31 IST