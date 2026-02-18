Menu
South Western Railway to operate special trains to Kalaburagi, Bidar and Kolkata for Holi

Train number 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Bi-weekly Express Special, running on Fridays and Sundays, will run until March 29.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 21:27 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 21:27 IST
