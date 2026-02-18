<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will continue to operate special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Bidar, Bengaluru Cantonment and Kalaburagi, and Yelahanka and Santragachi (near Kolkata) with existing timings, stoppages and composition for Holi. </p>.<p>Train number 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Bi-weekly Express Special, running on Fridays and Sundays, will run until March 29. </p>.<p>Train number 06540 Bidar–SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express Special, running on Saturdays and Mondays, has been extended until March 30. </p>.South Western Railway to operate special trains to Hubballi & Vijayapura.<p>Train number 06207 Bengaluru Cantonment–Kalaburagi Weekly Express Special, running on Saturdays, has been extended until March 28. </p>.<p>Train number 06208 Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Express Special, running on Sundays, has been extended to run until March 29. </p>.<p>Train number 02863 Santragachi–Yelahanka Weekly Express Special, running on Thursdays, will run until March 26. </p>.<p>Train number 02864 Yelahanka–Santragachi Weekly Express Special, running on Saturdays, has been extended to run until March 28.</p>