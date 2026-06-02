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Special trains to operate from Bengaluru to Chhattisgarh, Bihar

Train number 08261 will depart from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) every Wednesday at 2 pm from June 3 to July 1 and arrive at Yelahanka at 7 pm on Thursday.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:31 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:31 IST
BengaluruChhattisgarhBihar

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