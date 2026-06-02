<p>Bengaluru: The railways will operate special train services connecting Bengaluru with Chhattisgarh and Bihar. </p>.<p>Train number 08261 will depart from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) every Wednesday at 2 pm from June 3 to July 1 and arrive at Yelahanka at 7 pm on Thursday. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 08262 will depart from Yelahanka every Thursday at 9.30 pm from June 3 to July 2 and reach Bilaspur at 3.30 am on Saturday. </p>.<p>Train number 03251 will depart from Danapur (Bihar) at 3 pm until July 15 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 pm on the third day. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 03252 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm from June 3 to July 18 and reach Danapur on the third day. </p>