<p>Bengaluru: The railways will operate special trains connecting Bengaluru with West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to clear the extra passenger rush during the summer. </p>.<p>Train number 06247 will leave <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru Cantonment</a> at 12.15 am on April 27 and reach Malda Town (West Bengal) at 7.30 pm on Tuesday. </p>.Summer special trains from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar & Kolkata.<p>Train number 08261 will depart from Korba (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133406">Chhattisgarh</a>) at 9 am on May 2 and arrive at Yelahanka at 7 pm on Sunday. Train number 08262 will depart from Yelahanka at 9 pm on May 3 and reach Korba at 8 am on Tuesday. </p>