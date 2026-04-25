Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Special trains to West Bengal & Chhattisgarh from Bengaluru

The railways will operate to clear the extra passenger rush during the summer.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 23:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsWest BengalChhattisgarhtrainsIndian Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us