Special voter list drive in Bengaluru Urban from June 20; final list on October 7

<p>Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Bengaluru Urban district.</p>.<p>The drive will begin with door-to-door verification from June 20, with the final voter list scheduled for publication on October 7.</p>.SIR in Bengaluru: Nearly 72% voters mapped; final electoral roll to be published on October 7.<p>To carry out the exercise, the government will deploy 3,320 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The revision will cover 40,17,275 existing voters across seven Assembly constituencies: Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwantpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bangalore South, and Anekal.</p>.<p>The government has also set up 250 Voter Facilitation Centres at local offices to assist residents in filling out forms. Electoral rolls dating back to 2002 have been made available online to help voters verify family details and previous registrations.</p>.<p>Voters who are unable to establish that they were enrolled in the 2002 electoral rolls must submit self-attested documents such as a passport, birth certificate or school certificate. Aadhaar cards will be accepted as proof of identity, but not as proof of citizenship, in accordance with Supreme Court directions.</p>.<p>Officials have urged residents to cooperate with BLOs during the verification process.</p>.<p><strong>Revision schedule</strong></p>.<p>June 20–29: Training of officials and printing of materials.</p>.<p><span class="bold">June 30–July 29:</span> Door-to-door distribution and collection of forms by BLOs.</p>.<p><span class="bold">August 5:</span> Publication of the draft electoral roll.</p>.<p><span class="bold">August 5–September 4:</span> Period for claims, objections and corrections.</p>.<p><span class="bold">October 7:</span> Publication of the final electoral roll.</p>