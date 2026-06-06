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Special voter list drive in Bengaluru Urban from June 20; final list on October 7

To carry out the exercise, the government will deploy 3,320 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:38 IST
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