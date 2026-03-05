Speed up works at Nayandahalli Jn: Bengaluru Corporation chief to officials

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Rajendra KV on Wednesday instructed officials to expedite development works at Nayandahalli Junction.</p>.<p>The work is being taken up under the Suraksha 75 project and aims to ease traffic congestion at the junction.</p>.<p>As part of the project, the junction is being redesigned and traffic islands removed.</p>.<p>Rajendra, who inspected ongoing works under his jurisdiction, also instructed officials to complete the Hoskerehalli service road works in a scientific manner to ease congestion. He also inspected a vacant site near the Indira Canteen at Deepanjali Nagar for construction of a transfer station.</p>.<p><span class="bold">West Zone grievance meet today</span></p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao will hold a public grievance meeting at the IPP Office Hall in Malleswaram between 2.30 pm and 5 pm on Thursday. People can use the opportunity to raise their concerns.</p>