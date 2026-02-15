Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Speeding car jumps median, crashes into KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway; 5 killed

The impact was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 08:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 08:20 IST
BengaluruKSRTCAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us